WhatsApp had more UPI transactions than CRED in June
What's the story
WhatsApp has surpassed CRED in Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transaction volume for June, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The Meta-owned messaging platform recorded 150.48 million transactions, beating fintech start-up CRED's 141.78 million. However, PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm continue to dominate the UPI ecosystem by a wide margin.
Market leaders
PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm continue to dominate the UPI ecosystem
PhonePe retained its position as India's largest UPI app with 10.48 billion transactions worth ₹14.19 lakh crore in June.
Google Pay came second with 7.41 billion transactions worth ₹9.67 lakh crore, while Paytm remained the third-largest player with 1.80 billion transactions worth ₹1.93 lakh crore during the same period.
Together, PhonePe and Google Pay accounted for nearly 17.9 billion transactions in June alone.
Value comparison
Other notable players in UPI space
Despite its lead in transaction count, WhatsApp lagged behind CRED in terms of the total value of payments processed.
While CRED handled transactions worth ₹55,116.79 crore, WhatsApp's total stood at a much lower ₹11,391.85 crore.
Other UPI apps like Navi and super.money recorded 842.51 million and 430.24 million transactions worth ₹43,948.56 crore and ₹20,252.40 crore, respectively last month.