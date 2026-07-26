WhatsApp had more UPI transactions than CRED in June

PhonePe retained its position as India's largest UPI app with 10.48 billion transactions worth ₹14.19 lakh crore in June.

Google Pay came second with 7.41 billion transactions worth ₹9.67 lakh crore, while Paytm remained the third-largest player with 1.80 billion transactions worth ₹1.93 lakh crore during the same period.

Together, PhonePe and Google Pay accounted for nearly 17.9 billion transactions in June alone.