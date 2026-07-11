The first parliamentary reading has been completed

New Zealand begins ratification process for FTA with India

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:52 pm Jul 11, 202605:52 pm

What's the story

The ratification process for the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has commenced in New Zealand, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said today. The first parliamentary reading of the pact has already been completed. However, there is no fixed timeline for its implementation as yet. This was revealed by Rudrendra Tandon, Secretary (East) in the MEA, during a special media briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to New Zealand.