White House adviser Kratsios says firms blame AI for layoffs

Is AI really to blame for all the recent tech layoffs?

Michael Kratsios, the White House science and technology adviser, isn't so sure.

On a recent podcast, he said some companies might be using AI as an easy excuse for job cuts that are actually part of bigger business moves.

In his words: "I think like a lot of folks these days, like when they're doing a layoff that they would have done anyway, just like to assign it or blame it to AI because it plays better in the press," Kratsios said.