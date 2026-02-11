Who is Leslie Wexner, billionaire named co-conspirator in Epstein scandal

Biography

Early life and career milestones

Born on September 9, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio, Wexner is the son of Henry Wexner, who emigrated from Russia. He started his retail career in 1963 with a $5,000 loan from his aunt to open The Limited. By 1969, The Limited went public on the NYSE as LTD. In 1982, he purchased Victoria's Secret for $1 million and expanded it into a global lingerie brand. As per Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his current net worth is around $11 billion.