Who is Leslie Wexner, billionaire named co-conspirator in Epstein scandal
What's the story
Leslie Wexner, the founder of L Brands and the man behind Victoria's Secret, has been suggested as a co-conspirator of Jeffrey Epstein in recently unredacted documents. The revelation was made by US Congressman Ro Khanna after he reviewed documents at the Department of Justice with fellow Congressman Thomas Massie. Massie shared screenshots indicating that the Department of Justice had unredacted Wexner's name and photograph from a 2019 document.
Biography
Early life and career milestones
Born on September 9, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio, Wexner is the son of Henry Wexner, who emigrated from Russia. He started his retail career in 1963 with a $5,000 loan from his aunt to open The Limited. By 1969, The Limited went public on the NYSE as LTD. In 1982, he purchased Victoria's Secret for $1 million and expanded it into a global lingerie brand. As per Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his current net worth is around $11 billion.
Controversial ties
Wexner's relationship with Epstein and recent revelations
Wexner had a long-standing financial relationship with Epstein, who served as his financial manager from 1987 to 2007. In this capacity, Epstein was responsible for managing Wexner's investments. However, in 2019, Wexner accused Epstein of stealing from him. The recent unredacted documents have now brought this relationship back into the spotlight, with Khanna revealing Wexner's name among six others whose identities were previously redacted in connection with Epstein.