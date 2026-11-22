Was Alice Huang just a front for smuggling NVIDIA chips?
What's the story
Alice Huang, who had an affair with former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, was the public face of Megaspeed. It is a company accused of illegally supplying NVIDIA's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China. However, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), it was Chinese businessman Li Ming who actually ran the smuggling network behind Megaspeed.
Network operations
Who is Li Ming?
Ming, a 52-year-old businessman, was said to have run a network of companies that illegally diverted NVIDIA's advanced AI chips to China.
The WSJ report said he was deeply involved in Megaspeed's operations and key business decisions even though Alice held a senior executive position at the company.
He is also said to be linked with several other firms trading NVIDIA chips.
Legal issues
Ming was previously charged with fraud
Ming was charged with fraud in February 2025 over allegations of diverting NVIDIA-powered computer servers to other countries.
Despite several companies being named in the charging documents, Megaspeed was not one of them.
The WSJ report also said that Li had long-standing business ties with Alice and her husband Kang Wei.
Business expansion
Building a network of businesses across Southeast Asia
After the Joe Biden administration imposed restrictions on advanced NVIDIA chip exports to China, Alice, Ming, and Wei started building a network of businesses across Southeast Asia.
The goal was to provide Chinese customers with access to advanced computing capabilities.
"These previously unknown connections show that efforts to help Chinese companies narrow the gap in the AI race extended far beyond the scope of the Megaspeed scandal," WSJ reported.
Resignation
Jensen resigns amid affair fallout
The revelations come days after Jensen resigned as NVIDIA's president, CEO, and board member amid growing scrutiny over his affair with Alice.
In a letter to employees in early November, he admitted to infidelity and apologized for betraying the trust of his family and colleagues.
The controversy deepened with reports of a second affair involving Kimberly Powell, NVIDIA's vice president of healthcare.
Ongoing probes
US and Singaporean authorities investigating Megaspeed
US and Singaporean authorities are investigating Megaspeed over allegations of diverting billions of dollars worth of export-restricted NVIDIA AI chips to China.
The company has denied any wrongdoing, claiming compliance with applicable export control regulations.
The investigation has also reached Taiwan, where Alice was denied entry amid suspicions her visits were for intelligence-gathering purposes or violations of anti-infiltration laws.