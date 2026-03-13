Who's Shantanu Narayen? Inside life, career of outgoing Adobe CEO

Shantanu Narayen , the outgoing CEO of Adobe , will step down from his position after nearly two decades. He will continue to serve as the chair of the board to support the incoming CEO. Under Narayen's leadership, Adobe has transformed from a boxed software seller to a cloud-based subscription model. The company's annual revenue skyrocketed from $3 billion in 2007 to an estimated $23.7 billion by end of 2025.

Background Early life and education Born on May 27, 1963, in Hyderabad, Narayen hails from a Telugu family. His father ran a plastics business while his mother taught American literature, The Times of India reports. He studied at Hyderabad Public School before pursuing a bachelor's degree in electronics and communication engineering from the University College of Engineering at Osmania University. Later, he moved to the US for higher studies and earned master's degree in computer science from Bowling Green State University in Ohio in 1986.

Career trajectory Career beginnings and early ventures Narayen began his career in 1986 at Measurex Automation Systems in Cupertino, California. He joined Apple in 1989 and worked there until 1995. After that, he moved to Silicon Graphics as director of desktop and collaboration products. In 1996, he co-founded Pictra Inc., a start-up focusing on digital photo sharing over the internet. Though not widely known, this venture highlighted his early interest in digital imaging and online content.

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Information Narayen's transformative journey at Adobe Narayen joined Adobe in 1998 as VP and GM of the engineering technology group. As president and COO, he oversaw global operations, product R&D, marketing, and corporate development. He held several leadership positions before becoming CEO in December 2007.

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Additional roles Other notable roles and contributions Apart from his work at Adobe, Narayen has held several influential positions in business and policy. He is on the board of global biopharmaceutical research corporation Pfizer and vice chairman of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum. Earlier in his career, he was a director at Dell and served on the US President's Management Advisory Board. He also chairs the board of the Adobe Foundation, which supports global philanthropic initiatives.

Accolades Awards and recognition Narayen's leadership has been widely recognized. He was named one of the world's best CEOs by Barron's in 2016 and 2017, and featured on Fortune's Businessperson of the Year lists. Glassdoor also ranked him as a Top CEO based on employee feedback. In 2019, he was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honor, and named Global Indian of the Year by The Economic Times.