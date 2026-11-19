Who's Yash Patil, the 23-year-old behind a $4.5B AI deal?
What's the story
Yash Patil, a 23-year-old Indian-American entrepreneur, is set to take on a senior artificial intelligence (AI) leadership position at Palo Alto Networks. His appointment comes after his start-up Applied Compute signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by the cybersecurity giant in an all-stock transaction worth $4.5 billion (approximately ₹42,000 crore). The all-stock transaction was announced on November 19 and is expected to close in fiscal Q3 of 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.
Entrepreneurial journey
Patil co-founded Applied Compute with Rhythm Garg and Linden Li
Patil co-founded Applied Compute with Rhythm Garg and Linden Li, driven by the belief that every company should eventually have its own AI capabilities.
Patil said, "We think training, serving, and improving proprietary models will become a normal part of running a company."
The start-up has grown rapidly from zero revenue to over $100 million in annualized revenue run-rate in just over 18 months with a small team.
Future plans
Patil will become Co-Chief AI Officer at Palo Alto Networks
Post-acquisition, Patil will become Co-Chief AI Officer at Palo Alto Networks. He believes that joining the company will help accelerate his mission, especially by putting security at the center of enterprise AI adoption.
The deal has put a spotlight on this young entrepreneur who went from Stanford University and OpenAI to building a multi-billion-dollar AI start-up in no time.
Background
Early entrepreneurial spirit and helping hands during the pandemic
The son of Indian immigrants, Patil grew up in Austin, Texas. His mother is a pediatrician and father a hardware engineer who worked with Qualcomm and ARM on circuit design and power architecture.
Patil's tech interest started early when he created Helping Hands during the COVID-19 pandemic with his brother Neil. The platform connected people needing help with volunteers for daily tasks like grocery shopping or medicine collection.
Career progression
Stanford studies and OpenAI residency
At Stanford, Patil studied computer science and met his future co-founders Garg and Li.
He also met Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, at a dinner for Stanford engineering students.
After the launch of ChatGPT, Patil reached out to Altman expressing interest in working on the technology.
He joined OpenAI's residency program at age 20 and worked on post-training infrastructure for Codex, OpenAI's AI coding agent.
Start-up success
Why Patil started Applied Compute?
The idea for Applied Compute came after the launch of Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek's R1 reasoning model in January 2025.
The model showed how powerful AI systems could be built using methods that defy the notion that only companies with massive computing power can play in the AI game.
Patil and his co-founders thought businesses would want to train and run their own proprietary models on their data, instead of relying on general-purpose models from companies like OpenAI and Anthropic.
Business model
Funding rounds and valuation of Applied Compute
Applied Compute's business model revolves around helping enterprises train, customize, and deploy open-weight AI models on their data.
The company's growth has been remarkable. In November 2026, it announced crossing a $100 million annualized revenue run-rate in less than 18 months since its inception.
It also raised significant funding during this period with an $80 million funding round in April 2026 valuing it at around $1.3 billion and a recent $350 million round at a valuation of $3.25 billion.