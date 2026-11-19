Patil co-founded Applied Compute with Rhythm Garg and Linden Li, driven by the belief that every company should eventually have its own AI capabilities.

Patil said, "We think training, serving, and improving proprietary models will become a normal part of running a company."

The start-up has grown rapidly from zero revenue to over $100 million in annualized revenue run-rate in just over 18 months with a small team.