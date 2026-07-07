Amazon plans $25B bond sale to fund AI investments

Offering details

Bond offering to be in up to 8 tranches

Amazon's bond offering will be in up to eight tranches, with maturities ranging from three to 40 years. The initial pricing for the longest tranche, a note maturing in 2066, is set at a premium of about 1.45% over Treasuries. Barclays, Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are managing this bond offering.