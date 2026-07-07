Amazon plans $25B bond sale to fund AI investments
What's the story
Amazon is planning to raise at least $25 billion by selling US dollar bonds. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to fund its massive investments in artificial intelligence (AI). The final amount could be higher depending on investor demand, sources familiar with the matter have told Bloomberg.
Offering details
Bond offering to be in up to 8 tranches
Amazon's bond offering will be in up to eight tranches, with maturities ranging from three to 40 years. The initial pricing for the longest tranche, a note maturing in 2066, is set at a premium of about 1.45% over Treasuries. Barclays, Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are managing this bond offering.
Fund utilization
Proceeds for general corporate purposes
The proceeds from Amazon's bond sale will be used for general corporate purposes. These could include debt repayment, acquisitions, and capital expenditures. This move is part of a larger trend among tech giants turning to debt and equity offerings for funding investments in AI infrastructure.
Funding shift
Tech giants resorting to debt and equity offerings for funding
The shift toward debt and equity offerings for funding is a departure from the traditional reliance on cash reserves by Silicon Valley giants. Companies like Alphabet and Meta have also turned to this strategy to fund their expensive AI infrastructure build-out. Notably, Alphabet recently announced an $85 billion equity sale, while Meta sold $25 billion worth of investment-grade bonds earlier this year.