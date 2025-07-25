Next Article
Why Bajaj Auto's stock is down despite strong quarterly results
Bajaj Auto's stock dropped by 2% on Tuesday morning, which might sound odd considering the company just posted strong results.
For January-March (Q4 FY25), both revenue and net profit went up compared to last year—revenue hit ₹12,646 crore and profit reached ₹2,137 crore.
Full-year numbers and dividend announcement
Looking at the full year, Bajaj Auto's revenue jumped to nearly ₹51,000 crore and profits grew to over ₹8,200 crore.
They've also announced a hefty final dividend of ₹210 per share for June 20.
Still, analysts at Moneycontrol point out that investors seem pretty bearish on the stock right now—showing that sometimes market vibes don't match what's happening on paper.