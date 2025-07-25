Why Bajaj Auto's stock is down despite strong quarterly results

Full-year numbers and dividend announcement

Looking at the full year, Bajaj Auto's revenue jumped to nearly ₹51,000 crore and profits grew to over ₹8,200 crore.

They've also announced a hefty final dividend of ₹210 per share for June 20.

Still, analysts at Moneycontrol point out that investors seem pretty bearish on the stock right now—showing that sometimes market vibes don't match what's happening on paper.