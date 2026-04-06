Why did Reliance shares fall over 4% today?

Market impact

Reliance's market cap falls below ₹18 lakh crore

The sharp fall in Reliance's share price has also resulted in a major hit to its market capitalization. The company's market cap has now fallen below ₹18 lakh crore, according to exchange data. This decline comes as Reliance Industries holds the second-highest weightage in the Nifty 50 index at 8.87%, after HDFC Bank with a weight of 10.94%.