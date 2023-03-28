Business

Sensex falls 40 points, Nifty settles above the 16,950 mark

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 28, 2023, 04:04 pm 2 min read

The Nifty Midcap 50 lost 24.75 points to end at 8,231

On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a downward trend. The Sensex lost 0.07%, to settle at 57,613.72 points, whereas the Nifty shed 0.20% to 16,951.70 points. The broader market largely traded flat. The Nifty Midcap 50 shed 24.75 points to end at 8,231.1 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The NIFTY BANK, NIFTY PVT BANK, and NIFTY FINANCIAL SERVICE topped the list, edging up 0.35%, 0.34%, and 0.27%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were IndusInd Bank, UPL, and Dr. Reddys Labs, adding 2.19%, 2.03%, and 1.21%, respectively. As far as the top stock losers are concerned, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Tech Mahindra lead the negative pack, plummeting 7.08%, 5.37%, and 2.96%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, Hang Seng Index rose 1.1% to 19,784.65 points, whereas the Nikkei index edged up 0.15% to 27,518.25 points. The Shanghai Composite Index plunged 0.19% to 3,245.38 points. In the US, NASDAQ closed on a negative note, shedding 0.47% to 11,768.84 points.

INR goes up by 0.23% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged up 0.23% to Rs. 82.19 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. Also, the gold futures prices largely traded flat, settling at Rs. 58,618, but the silver futures dropped Rs. 197, or 0.28%, to Rs. 69,729. Meanwhile, the crude oil futures prices surged by $0.71, or 0.97% to $73.44 per barrel.

Fuel charges in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel cost remains unchanged in Delhi and Mumbai. Diesel and petrol are still being sold in Delhi for Rs. 89.66 and Rs. 96.76, respectively, per liter. However, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter, while petrol costs Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How popular cryptocurrencies have performed?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $26,883.15, which is a 3.81% decrease from yesterday. However, Ethereum is currently trading at $1,719.05, down 2.59%. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.02% down), $309.34 (5.74% down), and $0.3463 (1.37% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07218, which is down 1.84% when compared to the previous day.