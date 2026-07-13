The trend was mainly driven by heavy sell-offs in tech-heavy South Korea and Taiwan

Emerging markets saw equity outflow worth $46B in June

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:07 pm Jul 13, 202601:07 pm

What's the story

Emerging markets witnessed a massive exodus of foreign capital in June, with net outflows from equities hitting $46.1 billion. The trend was mainly driven by heavy sell-offs in tech-heavy South Korea and Taiwan, according to the latest data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF). Despite this trend, emerging market debt continued to attract foreign inflows, indicating a preference for fixed-income assets amid global uncertainty.