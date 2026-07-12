'Super' El Nino could raise global food prices until 2028

Weather patterns

NOAA warns of potential 'very strong' El Nino 2026-27

The 2026-27 El Nino, a phenomenon triggered by shifts in wind patterns that allow warmer water to spread across the central and eastern equatorial Pacific, could be a "very strong" event. This could lead to heatwaves, flooding, and stormier weather. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has already confirmed warming conditions are developing in the Pacific, with a 63% chance of sea surface temperatures rising more than two degree Celsius above normal later this year.