Heineken to cut 6,000 jobs amid declining beer demand

The Dutch brewer's new strategy, which runs until 2030, promises to deliver higher growth with fewer resources. The productivity drive is expected to unlock significant savings while reducing its global headcount by 5,000-6,000 roles over the next two years. Despite the job cuts and a revised profit forecast, Heineken reported an annual organic operating profit that beat forecasts with a 4.4% growth in 2025.

Profit forecast

Revised profit growth expectations for 2026

Despite the positive performance in 2025, Heineken has lowered its growth expectations for 2026. The company now expects profits to grow between 2% and 6%, a revision from the previous guidance of a 4% to 8% growth for this year. This adjustment reflects the ongoing challenges in the beer market and Heineken's efforts to adapt to changing consumer preferences.