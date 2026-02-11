Heineken to cut 6,000 jobs amid declining beer demand
What's the story
Heineken, the world's second-largest brewer by market value, has announced plans to cut up to 6,000 jobs globally. The move comes as part of a new strategy aimed at boosting productivity and efficiency in the face of declining beer demand. The company also lowered its profit growth forecast for 2026 due to these market challenges.
Strategic shift
Heineken's new strategy
The Dutch brewer's new strategy, which runs until 2030, promises to deliver higher growth with fewer resources. The productivity drive is expected to unlock significant savings while reducing its global headcount by 5,000-6,000 roles over the next two years. Despite the job cuts and a revised profit forecast, Heineken reported an annual organic operating profit that beat forecasts with a 4.4% growth in 2025.
Profit forecast
Revised profit growth expectations for 2026
Despite the positive performance in 2025, Heineken has lowered its growth expectations for 2026. The company now expects profits to grow between 2% and 6%, a revision from the previous guidance of a 4% to 8% growth for this year. This adjustment reflects the ongoing challenges in the beer market and Heineken's efforts to adapt to changing consumer preferences.