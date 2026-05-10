Why flights from Noida may not be cheaper than Delhi

Passengers eyeing cheaper flights from the Noida International Airport (NIA) may have to pay fares similar to or even higher than those from Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) . The reason is that higher airport tariffs and passenger charges at NIA are offsetting Uttar Pradesh 's low tax on aviation fuel. Despite UP imposing 1% VAT on aviation turbine fuel (ATF), compared to Delhi's 25%, interim passenger user charges and aeronautical fees at NIA are much higher than those at Delhi airport.

Airline objections IndiGo warns of higher fares at NIA IndiGo, the first airline to announce services from NIA, has raised concerns over the airport's pricing structure. The airline has formally objected to the tariff structure before the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), warning that higher charges "will make overall fares paid by passengers traveling to and from NIA higher than IGIA." IndiGo also claimed landing charges for large aircraft like Airbus A320s and Boeing 737s are 119% higher for domestic flights, and 53% higher for international flights at NIA.

Fee disparity User development fees significantly higher at NIA IndiGo also pointed out that user development fees (UDF) for domestic passengers are over four times higher at NIA. The airline said UDF for departing and arriving domestic passengers is 406% and 404% more, respectively, while charges for international travelers are 85-89% higher. IndiGo warned these high costs could make NIA commercially unattractive for operations on any meaningful scale due to reduced demand.

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Operator's response NIA operator defends tariff structure In response to the concerns raised by IndiGo, the operator of NIA defended its pricing structure. The company said that the tariffs are "in line with those at comparable greenfield and brownfield airports in the country." It also clarified that the tariff model is designed to recover the investments over a longer period. The first phase of NIA has been built at a cost of ₹6,500 crore.

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