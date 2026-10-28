Piyush Goyal's speech on Indian work culture slammed by netizens
What's the story
Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's recent remarks at the India-Netherlands Business Forum have drawn widespread criticism on social media. During his address, Goyal pitched India as a complementary economy for Dutch businesses and highlighted the country's large, young workforce willing to work hard. However, his statement that "nobody in India will tell you it's 5 o'clock. And certainly, no Indian will ever remind you it's the weekend," has been met with backlash online.
Online backlash
'Overworking isn't a badge of honor'
While some interpreted Goyal's remarks as a testament to Indians's commitment and work ethic, many social media users have slammed the comments for glorifying an unhealthy workplace culture.
"Overworking isn't a badge of honor," said one Instagram user, garnering over 3,000 likes.
Another user directly criticized Goyal by saying, "Being overworked and underpaid with bad work culture isn't a flex."
Social media discourse
'Minister pitched Indian workers as people who have surrendered...'
The debate over Goyal's remarks spilled over to X, with several users arguing against marketing India's long-hours culture to foreign investors.
"A minister just pitched Indian workers as people who have surrendered the right to rest," one user said.
Another bluntly criticized Goyal for "glorifying Indians's slave mentality as if it were a wonderful selling point!"
Defense
Harsh Goenka defends Goyal's comments
Not everyone was critical of Goyal's comments. RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka defended the minister on X, saying his remarks reflected a real competitive advantage.
"Minister Piyush Goyal may say it jokingly, but there's a serious point here," Goenka wrote.
He explained that unlike much of Europe, where work ends by Friday afternoon, Indians are willing to work late into the night and through weekends when required.
Ongoing debate
Renewed debate on India's workplace culture
This incident has reignited the ongoing conversation about India's workplace culture, especially as long working hours continue to be a contentious issue among business leaders and employees alike.
As the video continues to circulate online, Goyal's remarks have become a focal point in the larger debate of whether hard work and overwork are synonymous.