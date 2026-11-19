Microsoft CEO reveals why he asked 60,000 employees to leave
What's the story
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has explained his decision to offer buyouts to 60,000 employees in October. The move was essentially a way of getting them to voluntarily leave instead of going for another major layoff, he said during NYT's DealBook Summit. The main reason behind this drastic step is the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and how it is reshaping jobs at Microsoft.
Job transformation
AI revolution's impact on job roles
Nadella stressed that the AI revolution is changing not just how Microsoft works, but also how its employees do their jobs.
He said while there's no shortage of work in sight for the coming years, the nature of those jobs and team compositions will be different.
This shift may lead to some teams evolving faster than others, potentially leaving some employees with fewer opportunities to take on new responsibilities.
Future outlook
Shift toward an AI-first culture
Nadella envisions a future where every employee becomes a manager of agents, rather than directly doing the work.
He gave the example of Cowork, an AI agent in Microsoft 365 apps, which is built by just 11 developers who have mastered using AI to do their jobs.
This shift toward an AI-first culture at Microsoft is what prompted the buyout offer to employees.
Program explanation
Not about cutting jobs, but career reassessment
Nadella clarified that the voluntary exit program is not about cutting jobs, but giving employees a chance to reassess their careers.
He said the initiative is meant to help workers acquire new skills and find roles with better long-term prospects.
The Microsoft CEO also stressed that employees shouldn't feel obliged to stay in teams where they don't see opportunities for skill development.
Change anxiety
Transition to AI-first culture can be challenging
Nadella admitted that the transition to an AI-first culture can be daunting, especially for employees who have spent years honing their skills in roles now being disrupted by AI.
He said, "I don't want to be stuck in a team that's not transforming even inside of Microsoft itself."
The Microsoft CEO also highlighted the importance of internal mobility and the need for employees to explore other opportunities if they feel their current teams aren't keeping up with technological advancements.
Coding evolution
Impact of AI on coding and engineering roles
Nadella also weighed in on the impact of AI-assisted coding tools, which are taking over parts of the programming process that have traditionally required engineers to write and refine code themselves.
He said while these changes are significant, they don't render existing expertise irrelevant.
Instead, engineers will increasingly need to learn how to use AI tools effectively rather than rely primarily on conventional coding practices.