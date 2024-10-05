Summarize Simplifying... In short Amidst a trademark dispute with WP Engine, Automattic's co-founder, Mullenweg, offered employees who disagreed with him an exit.

This led to 159 employees, primarily from the WordPress ecosystem division, accepting the offer and leaving the company.

Despite the turmoil, Mullenweg remains optimistic about working with the remaining team.

Mullenweg has labeled WP Engine as a "cancer"

WordPress paying employees to leave if they disagree with co-founder

By Dwaipayan Roy, Oct 05, 2024

What's the story Matt Mullenweg, the CEO of Automattic and co-founder of WordPress, has made a unique offer to his employees. He is willing to pay them $30,000 or six months of their salary, if they choose to leave the company over disagreements regarding his ongoing dispute with WP Engine. This move comes amid a public disagreement between Automattic and WP Engine, a third-party hosting service that Mullenweg has labeled as a "cancer" to the WordPress community.

Ongoing conflict

Automattic's dispute with WP Engine intensifies

The conflict between Automattic and WP Engine escalated, when Mullenweg accused the latter of infringing on the WordPress trademark. He also criticized WP Engine for not contributing to the WordPress open-source project. In response, WP Engine, owned by private equity firm Silver Lake, filed a lawsuit against Mullenweg and Automattic alleging extortion. However, Automattic has dismissed these allegations as "baseless."

Staff exodus

Mullenweg's offer leads to employee departures

Mullenweg revealed that 159 employees, representing 8.4% of the company, accepted his offer to leave. He acknowledged that a significant number of his colleagues at Automattic disagreed with his stance and actions against WP Engine. The employees were given until October 3 to decide their course of action, with the understanding that those who left would not be eligible for reemployment at Automattic.

Division hit

Departures impact WordPress ecosystem division

The departures primarily impacted Automattic's WordPress ecosystem division, with 79.2% of those who accepted the offer working in this sector. Mullenweg described the past week as an "emotional roller coaster," but expressed gratitude toward those who chose to leave. He also shared his excitement about continuing to work with those who decided to stay despite the ongoing dispute and his unconventional offer.