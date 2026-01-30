World Bank to invest $10B/year in India for 'Viksit Bharat'
Big news for India's growth plans: The World Bank is set to invest $8-10 billion a year here over the next five years.
Announced in January 2026, this partnership aims to fast-track economic growth and help realize the "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India) dream by 2047.
A major focus? Creating jobs for the 12 million young people joining India's workforce each year.
Investment will target infrastructure, healthcare, tourism, agribusiness
The investment will target five key areas: infrastructure and energy, agribusiness, healthcare, tourism, and value-added manufacturing.
The idea is to blend public money with private investment—making it easier for small businesses to grow and helping more youth and women find opportunities.
The big goals: boost rural prosperity (since most Indians still live in villages), make cities more livable, improve education and healthcare, and strengthen core infrastructure like power.
ITI upgrade to start things off
Things are kicking off with an $830 million upgrade of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across India—aiming to give a million young people new job skills.
There's also a $490 million project in Maharashtra focused on smarter, tech-driven farming.
Both moves show a real push toward building skills and supporting sustainable growth for the next generation.