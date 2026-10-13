WTO model: FTAs could add $140 billion to India's GDP
India is making big moves on the global trade front, with new free trade agreements (FTAs) led by PM Modi.
According to a World Trade Organization model, these deals, with the EU and New Zealand, could boost India's GDP by around $140 billion by 2035, which is about a 1.7% jump over current forecasts.
India's FTAs expand exports, attract investment
The main idea behind these FTAs is to give Indian exports more places to go and attract more foreign investment.
India signed major deals with the UK Oman, and the European Free Trade Association entering into force in 2025-26, building on earlier agreements with Australia and the U.A.E.
These moves are expected to make Indian products more competitive worldwide, lower import costs, and bring in more foreign direct investment.
US cuts tariffs on Indian imports
The US has also eased trade tensions with India by cutting tariffs in early 2026.
This should help India plug into global supply chains even better and make it an even more attractive spot for international investors looking for reliable partners.