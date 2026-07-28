X begins rolling out X Money to US premium tiers

X Money gives you FDIC-insured accounts through Cross River Bank, plus easy ways to send money to friends, pay bills, wire funds, or even mail checks, all from the app.

If you are on Premium+, you can earn up to 6% APY on your deposits.

There are built-in security features like passkeys and transaction limits.

Crypto is not supported yet, but the team says they might add stablecoins down the line.

For now, it works in 41 states while awaiting approval in New York and Massachusetts.