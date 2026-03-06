xAI engineer's 19-hour shift sparks debate on work-life balance

xAI executive responds to criticism

Things escalated when another xAI employee shared he'd worked 36 hours straight on Thanksgiving. His post went viral.

In response to criticism, xAI executive Ayush Jaiswal commented, "Don't be angry with the person who worked 36 hours straight. Be angry with the problem that required it."



xAI has been described in coverage as having an intense work culture. At least one former employee has cited burnout and mental health concerns in leaving, fueling even more debate about what's really sustainable in tech.