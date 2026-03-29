xAI has lost all its original co-founders

Elon Musk 's artificial intelligence (AI) company, xAI , has witnessed a complete turnover of its founding team. The latest to leave is Ross Nordeen, who was one of the original 11 members that built the start-up with Musk. His employee badge on X , Musk's social media platform, has also been removed.

Key player Nordeen coordinated xAI operations Nordeen wasn't just a figurehead at xAI. He was Musk's main operational lieutenant, responsible for coordinating priorities and driving execution across multiple workstreams. His association with Musk dates back to Tesla, where he was a technical program manager on the Autopilot team and instrumental in building data centers for training Tesla's Full Self-Driving system.

Departures Eight co-founders have departed since January The exodus from xAI's founding team has been rapid and notable. Since January, eight co-founders have departed the company. These include Manuel Kroiss, who led pretraining and reported directly to Musk; Guodong Zhang, Zihang Dai, Toby Pohlen, Jimmy Ba, Tony Wu, and Greg Yang. The mass departures began accelerating after SpaceX's merger with xAI in February.

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Changes Reorganization amid SpaceX IPO preparations The structural upheaval at xAI has coincided with Musk's preparations for SpaceX's blockbuster initial public offering (IPO). In February, he reorganized xAI and introduced a new internal structure. Since then, several leaders in charge of key projects have exited the company. Despite these changes, Musk has been open about the turbulence at xAI, admitting that "xAI was not built right first time around."

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