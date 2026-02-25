Xiaomi moves Supreme Court against $72M tax demand in India

Xiaomi , a leading player in India's smartphone market, has challenged an Indian tax tribunal's ruling that accused the company of evading $72 million in tariffs on royalty payments. The dispute is seen as a test case for India's contract manufacturing legal framework. The tribunal had said that Xiaomi's import values were undervalued for at least three years leading up to 2020, as they didn't include royalties paid to foreign firms like Qualcomm.

Legal challenge Xiaomi contends that the tax tribunal erred in its ruling In its Supreme Court challenge, Xiaomi contended that the tax tribunal was wrong in labeling it as the "beneficial owner" of the components while also taxing it on royalties. The company has sought to overturn this ruling. The implications of this decision are huge as they show "an implicit mistrust of the entire contract manufacturing industry," Xiaomi said in a filing dated January 15, which Reuters reviewed.

Industry concerns Ruling in favor of Indian authorities could have widespread implications The tribunal's decision, Xiaomi said, "grievously injures the established practices of (the) manufacturing sector." Notably, Xiaomi's ex-contract manufacturers Flextronics Technologies India and Bharat FIH are also challenging this tax tribunal decision in Supreme Court. Tax lawyers say this case is being closely watched by global investors and companies with major investments in India. A ruling favoring Indian authorities could lead to increased scrutiny over royalty agreements across various sectors including pharmaceuticals, autos, and manufacturing.

Future impact Tax lawyer on the potential impact of the ruling Tarun Jain, a tax lawyer based in New Delhi, said the SC ruling will be "widely significant as it will specify the powers of Indian customs." He added that if upheld, it could give authorities the power to levy taxes on other payments made by firms who may be exercising effective control over goods being imported by their partners.

