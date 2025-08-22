Next Article
Y Combinator joins Epic Games's fight against Apple
Y Combinator, the well-known startup accelerator, is backing Epic Games in its ongoing fight with Apple.
They've filed a legal brief arguing that Apple's App Store rules—especially the 30% fee and tight control over payments—make life tough for startups and hold back new ideas.
This is all part of Epic's bigger battle against Apple that kicked off back in 2020.
Y Combinator says 'Apple tax' can make or break app
Y Combinator says Apple's so-called "Apple Tax" scares off investors and can make or break young app companies.
Even after a court order, Apple introduced a new payment option but still charges developers a hefty 27% fee—something Epic claims goes against the ruling.
The next big court date is set for October 21, 2025, when these policies will get another look.