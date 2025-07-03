Next Article
YC-backed Cekura to establish Indian office after $2 million fundraise
Cekura, an AI startup founded by IIT Bombay alumni and backed by Y-Combinator, just raised $2.4 million to grow in India.
Their tech helps companies test and monitor voice and chat AI much faster—turning weeks of work into minutes.
TL;DR
Cekura has already landed over 75 clients
With the new funding, Cekura is opening an office in Bangalore and looking to hire more engineers.
They've already landed over 75 clients, including names like Prodigal and Skit.
Co-founder Sidhant Kabra says the fresh funds will help them boost their tech and build a stronger presence in India.