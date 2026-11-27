Yemen's Houthi militants claim Ras Tanura attack, oil nears $97
Oil prices just shot up to nearly $97 a barrel after Yemen's Houthi militants claimed attacks on Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery.
With this refinery being a major export hub, people are worried about possible supply issues.
The timing is tense: these price jumps come right before the big OPEC+ meeting, where global oil production plans are set to be discussed.
West Asia tensions complicate OPEC+ outlook
West Asia's instability is making everyone nervous about oil getting through key routes like the Strait of Hormuz.
Recent tanker explosions reported by Iran have only added to the stress.
Still, some experts, including the International Energy Agency, think there could actually be more oil than needed later this year, so OPEC+ will have a lot to consider when they meet next.