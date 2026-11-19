Yes Bank AT-1 bondholders seek RBI explanation Supreme Court rethink
Yes Bank's AT-1 bondholders are asking the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to explain why it wants the Supreme Court to rethink its ruling on bonds that were written off in 2020.
The bonds, worth ₹8,415 crore, had been wiped out during Yes Bank's crisis.
Now, bondholders want to know how the RBI plans to follow the court order and protect people who invested their money.
389 investors seek substantive written reply
Representing 389 investors with ₹160 crore at stake, the Association has formally asked the RBI what steps it's taking to make sure Yes Bank follows the Supreme Court decision and how individual investors will be protected.
They've requested a substantive written reply within seven working days of its receipt so people aren't left waiting for answers.