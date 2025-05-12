The deal with SMBC values Yes Bank at a whopping ₹67,411 crore.

The price per share for the transaction has been fixed at ₹21.5, bringing SMBC closer to possibly securing majority ownership of the bank.

Under this deal, State Bank of India (SBI) has agreed to sell 13.19% of its existing 24% stake in Yes Bank for ₹8,889 crore.

SMBC will also get the right to appoint two directors to Yes Bank's board.