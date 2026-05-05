This data center operator is planning $900M IPO in India
What's the story
Yotta Data Services, a leading player in India's data center market, is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in Mumbai. The company hopes to raise up to $900 million through this move. The decision comes as a response to the growing demand for AI-powered data centers and the increasing investor interest in India's digital infrastructure.
Strategic partnerships
IPO and pre-IPO funding rounds in the works
Yotta has hired ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets as advisors for its upcoming IPO. The company is likely to rope in more banks before it files its draft prospectus in the next two to three months. The planned IPO is expected to take place in Q4 2026, with talks of a pre-IPO round also underway to raise up to $300 million.
Growth prospects
Targeting a valuation of up to $6 billion
Yotta CEO Sunil Gupta has revealed that the company is targeting a valuation of up to $6 billion. The move comes as AI continues to drive investor interest in data centers. According to CBRE Group Inc, investment in India's data center market is tipped to exceed $100 billion by 2027.
Industry developments
Data center investments expected to exceed $100 billion by 2027
Tech giants like Google's parent company Alphabet and OpenAI have announced major plans for data centers. Even Reliance Industries is planning to build a data center that could cost up to $30 billion.