This data center operator is planning $900M IPO in India

Strategic partnerships

IPO and pre-IPO funding rounds in the works

Yotta has hired ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets as advisors for its upcoming IPO. The company is likely to rope in more banks before it files its draft prospectus in the next two to three months. The planned IPO is expected to take place in Q4 2026, with talks of a pre-IPO round also underway to raise up to $300 million.