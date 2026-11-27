India gains as Zara, H&M shift orders from Bangladesh
What's the story
Global fashion retailers, including Zara and H&M, have shifted nearly 10% of their monthly orders from Bangladesh to other Asian manufacturing hubs in the first half of November. The move comes as labor unrest disrupts production and rising costs erode the country's competitive edge. Between November 1-18, these brands diverted around $254 million worth of orders from Bangladesh, mostly to India.
Economic impact
Apparel industry under threat
The shift in orders marks a major blow to Bangladesh's economy, particularly its apparel industry.
This sector accounts for over 80% of the country's export earnings and nearly 40% of manufacturing jobs.
The protests have already caused more than $400 million in production losses, according to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).
Challenges faced
Loss of low-cost advantage
Industry leaders have said that rising wages, energy shortages, and political uncertainty have weakened the low-cost advantage of Bangladesh.
This country is the world's second-largest apparel exporter after China.
The unrest has prompted global brands like Zara, H&M, Marks & Spencer, and Celio to divert orders.
India has emerged as the biggest beneficiary of this shift in orders.
Wage increase
Minimum wage increase approved
On Wednesday, Bangladesh approved a 36% increase in the minimum wage for garment workers.
However, it was the smallest rise in four decades and fell well short of workers' demands to more than double their wages.
The move triggered fresh clashes with police even as Abdur Rahman Tarafder, Secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, said he hoped all garment workers would resume work from Saturday.
Supply chain dynamics
Production backlogs and delivery priorities
The disruptions have also resulted in production backlogs, with manufacturers around Dhaka losing an estimated 20-25 production days.
Some are even considering overtime and costly air freight to meet delivery commitments.
M. Mohiuddin Chowdhury, a director at BGMEA, said buyers are increasingly prioritizing delivery times over price when choosing suppliers.
India offers a delivery advantage of about a week over Bangladesh's typical production and delivery time of 120 days.