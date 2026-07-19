Zepto goes down: Users unable to access app, make payments
What's the story
Quick-commerce platform Zepto has been facing a major outage, affecting its app and website. The outage was first reported at 2:59pm IST today, according to Downdetector, an outage-tracking service. Users took to social media to share screenshots of the disruption and complained about connectivity issues with the app and problems with the payment system.
Business overview
What is Zepto?
Zepto is a quick commerce platform that specializes in ultra-fast delivery of groceries and daily essentials through dark stores.
It offers a wide range of products, including FMCG items, household electronics, cosmetics, fruits, and vegetables.
The platform's supply chain involves merchant partners who source goods from manufacturers and farmers across India.
Global disruption
Facebook, Instagram also facing outages
Meta's Facebook and Instagram also faced outages today. Users in the United States reported issues accessing both platforms.
Facebook users saw an "Account Temporarily Unavailable" message while Instagram users couldn't load stories or refresh feeds.
The problems were not limited to these platforms as other Meta services like Messenger were also affected.