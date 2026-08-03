Zepto valuation slips under $3.5B after pre-IPO fundraising decision
Business
Zepto, the quick-commerce startup, just saw its unlisted shares drop 23% in five days, pushing its valuation under $3.5 billion in the gray market.
This happened after Zepto decided to hold off on its July IPO and raise ₹1,000 crore through a pre-IPO funding round instead.
Zepto market cap about ₹34,000 cr
Zepto's share price fell from around ₹35 to ₹27 over the past week, a sharp almost 60% slide from its December 2025 peak of nearly ₹68.
With a fully diluted share count of around 1,260 crore (as per its latest DRHP), that puts Zepto's market cap at about ₹34,000 crore.
This is noticeably lower than what investors paid during the Series H funding rounds late last year.