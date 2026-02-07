Zetwerk plans $750 million IPO, to file draft papers in March Business Feb 07, 2026

Zetwerk, a B2B manufacturing platform, is targeting an IPO of up to $750 million (about ₹6,700 crore) and aims to file draft papers around March (year not specified in source).

The company plans to file draft papers and plans to use most of the funds to expand into areas like aerospace, electronics, and capital goods.