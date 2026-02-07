Zetwerk plans $750 million IPO, to file draft papers in March
Zetwerk, a B2B manufacturing platform, is targeting an IPO of up to $750 million (about ₹6,700 crore) and aims to file draft papers around March (year not specified in source).
The company plans to file draft papers and plans to use most of the funds to expand into areas like aerospace, electronics, and capital goods.
Zetwerk connects global clients with manufacturers
Zetwerk connects over 3,500 global clients with manufacturers for custom metal parts, precision components, and engineering systems.
Their platform handles everything from procurement to delivery for industries like electronics, EVs, defense, and renewable energy.
Zetwerk's financials and IPO process
Zetwerk reported a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of ₹17,564 crore (fiscal year not specified in source).
After its last funding round (date and valuation not specified in source), it now hopes to hit a $5 billion valuation at IPO time.
Big names like Kotak Mahindra Capital and Goldman Sachs are leading the IPO process.