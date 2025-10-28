Zetwerk suing ex-exec's startup for $100 million in damages

Zetwerk claims Ayr Energy poached its employees

According to Zetwerk, Ayr Energy brought on several former Zetwerk employees who had inside knowledge and used that to attract Zetwerk's long-time clients.

This move reportedly helped Ayr Energy rack up about $250 million in orders soon after starting out.

Now Zetwerk is seeking nearly $100 million in damages and wants the court to block further use of its confidential data.

The case is active as of late October 2025.