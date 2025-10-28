Zetwerk suing ex-exec's startup for $100 million in damages
Zetwerk and its US arm, Unimacts Global LLC, have taken Ayr Energy to court in Harris County, Texas.
They allege Ayr Energy—founded last year by ex-Zetwerk exec Anirudh Reddy Edla while he was still at Zetwerk—stole sensitive business info like strategies, supply chains, customer lists, pricing details, and technical documents.
Zetwerk claims Ayr Energy poached its employees
According to Zetwerk, Ayr Energy brought on several former Zetwerk employees who had inside knowledge and used that to attract Zetwerk's long-time clients.
This move reportedly helped Ayr Energy rack up about $250 million in orders soon after starting out.
Now Zetwerk is seeking nearly $100 million in damages and wants the court to block further use of its confidential data.
The case is active as of late October 2025.