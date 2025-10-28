Indian rupee falls to 88.24 per US dollar Business Oct 28, 2025

The Indian rupee took a hit on Monday, closing at 88.24 per US dollar—a 40 paise drop and its steepest single-day fall since September.

The currency wobbled throughout the day and slipped sharply in the afternoon, even though the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was present in the market, its intervention was mild.