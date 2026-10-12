Zetwerk to open IPO on October 15 to raise ₹5,012cr

The company's business is booming thanks to strong demand for energy equipment like solar panels and transformers, plus a surge in AI infrastructure projects.

In FY26 (the 2025-26 fiscal year), Zetwerk's revenue jumped nearly 40% to ₹15,913 crore, even though it posted a bigger net loss due to one-time, non-cash accounting adjustments and charges associated with its discontinued civil infrastructure business.

With a growing order book (over ₹13,000 crore) and big plans for the funds raised, including paying off debt and supporting expansion, Zetwerk hopes this IPO will fuel its next phase of growth.