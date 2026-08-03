Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu dismisses generational labels, praises employees' dedication
Business
Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu thinks dividing people by generation just doesn't make sense.
He posted that qualities like hard work and humility are timeless, sharing stories of young Zoho employees who prove it, like a 19-year-old supporting her family and a couple who skipped lavish weddings to save money.
He said he admires their dedication and wants to meet the parents of the young employee.
Sridhar Vembu urges youth employment strategies
Amid concerns about job creation for the youth, he called for fresh strategies to help young people find meaningful work during tough economic times.