Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu encourages US-based Indian professionals to return
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu is encouraging Indian professionals in the US to consider moving back to India, especially after the US government suspended new and pending PERM applications involving several major tech and IT outsourcing companies.
With recent policy changes putting residency plans on hold for many, Vembu says this could be the perfect time to come home and help build India's technology industry.
PERM suspension creates H-1B uncertainty
The US has suspended new and pending PERM applications involving companies like Cognizant and Infosys, making things uncertain for Indian workers, especially those on H-1B visas close to their limit.
Vembu points out that while global tech faces challenges, there are "a million things to build" in India right now, offering a real chance for returnees to make an impact.