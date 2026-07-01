Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu says customer secured 90% Microsoft discount
Business
Zoho's founder Sridhar Vembu shared a cool win: a customer, facing a big price hike on their Microsoft Office license, used Zoho's office suite as bargaining power and ended up getting a 90% discount from Microsoft.
The customer thanked Vembu for the tip, even though they didn't actually switch to Zoho.
Sridhar Vembu cites competition, praises BharatGen
Vembu highlighted this story on X to show how competition keeps tech giants in check and prevents overpricing. He also called out Microsoft's past antitrust issues.
On another note, Vembu praised India's fast progress in AI, especially IIT Bombay's BharatGen project, and said global competition will help India shine even brighter in tech.