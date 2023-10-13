Zomato's food festival 'Zomaland' kicks off on November 4

By Rishabh Raj 11:02 am Oct 13, 202311:02 am

Early-bird tickets for Zomaland are available on the Zomato app

Zomato's popular food and entertainment carnival, Zomaland, is gearing up for its fourth season, expanding to eight cities starting in November. The event promises a diverse range of restaurants, games, and live performances. Zomato Live CEO Zeenah Vilcassim says the festival aims to elevate the experience while celebrating food, music, and culture across different cities in India.

Participating restaurants and performances

This season, around 400 restaurants are expected to participate in Zomaland, offering a wide variety of culinary delights. Additionally, over 90 performances are scheduled across the eight cities. The latest edition of Zomaland will take place in Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata. As per Zomato, the previous edition of the food carnival saw over 1,75,000 footfall with participation from more than 400 restaurants across seven cities.

Take a look at the event dates

The event will kick off in Pune on November 4 and 5, followed by Ahmedabad on November 25 and 26. New Delhi will host the festival on December 16 and 17, while Chandigarh will follow on December 23 and 24. In the new year, the festival will head to Hyderabad on January 20 and 21, 2024, then Mumbai on February 10 and 11, 2024, and finally, Kolkata on February 24 and 25, 2024.

Ticket information and pricing

Early-bird tickets for Zomaland are available on the Zomato app. Prices start at Rs. 599 for each day of the carnival in Pune, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Ahmedabad. For Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, early-bird tickets begin at Rs. 699 per day. You can purchase these tickets online or on-site at the event, subject to availability. There are two ticket categories: general and VIP. VIP offers express entry, and access to the lounge area and fan pit area near the stage.

Live events are a business opportunity

Zomato, in its Q1 FY24 financial report, revealed that live events have become an important business opportunity for the company in recent years. They are considering creating a separate app for the 'Going Out' category, which includes dining out and live events. It's worth noting that Zomato achieved its first profitable quarter with a Q1 FY24 profit after tax of Rs. 2 crore.