Here's decoding the exam preparation strategy of CLAT top rankers

Written by Ramit Sharan Jul 29, 2022, 06:00 am 2 min read

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for aspiring law candidates conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities. Candidates who clear this exam can secure admission to BA LLB, BSc LLB, BCom LLB, BBA LLB, BSW LLB, and LLM programs at premier institutes. Here are some exam preparation strategies that will help you crack the CLAT.

It is vital for a candidate to be up to date with all that is going on in the world around them. Students must allocate a certain amount of time daily to reading newspapers and use online GK sources like Drishti IAS, GKToday, Affairs Cloud, etc. Attempting general knowledge quizzes and test series from reputed coaching institutes will also help enhance your GK.

Find what suits you best Decide on joining coaching institute or opting for self-study

Many toppers believe in self-study. However, you must choose what works best for you. Whether it is enrolling in a coaching institute or studying by yourself using books and online material, the decision must be taken after considering the pros and cons. Many institutes also provide CLAT resources that help students learn and revise by themselves. So, pick one way and stick to it.

Maintain a timetable Start preparing in advance

The amount of time that CLAT toppers take to prepare before the exam varies from person to person. Usually, one or two years is taken by most top rankers to prepare for this competitive exam. Also, following a proper timetable is a must in order to do well. This helps students to study in an organized manner.

Work on weaknesses Know your strengths and weaknesses

The CLAT has a vast syllabus. It has five sections: English including Comprehension, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques (Mathematics). Figure out which is your weakest subject and put in extra effort in that area. This will encourage you to have a more confident approach to the diverse exam.

Cement your concepts Revision and mock tests

You should revise the topics you have already studied on a daily or weekly basis. It is important to allocate time for revision after you have completed the syllabus, too. Use test series and mock papers provided by online platforms/coaching institutes to practice the exam format. This will boost your speed while attempting the paper and also act as another level of revision.