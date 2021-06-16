Delhi riots: Student activists seek speedy release from jail

The three student activists were arrested in May 2020 in connection with Delhi riots

JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, who have been granted bail by the Delhi High Court in the riots conspiracy case, have moved a trial court in Delhi seeking immediate release from jail. The court on Tuesday had sought the verification report from the police on the particulars of the accused and sureties by today.

HC had set aside trial court's orders denying them bail

The report was called by 1 pm but the police sought a few more hours to submit it. Additional Sessions Judge Revinder Bedi was slated to hear the matter. To recall, the high court on Tuesday had set aside the trial court's orders denying bail to Narwal, Kalita, and Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha.

This is all a part of state response: Advocate Agarwal

After securing bail, the two women moved the trial court seeking their immediate release. "This is all a part of state response. Let's have faith in the system," Advocate Siddharth Agarwal, representing the accused, said. The high court had granted bail to the trio and directed them to furnish a personal bond of Rs. 50,000 each along with two sureties of the like amount.

Delhi Police has challenged the order in Supreme Court

The three student activists were arrested in May 2020 and are accused of being the masterminds of the February 2020 violence, which had left 53 people dead and hundreds injured. They were arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court's judgments granting them bail in the case.