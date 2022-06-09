Delhi

Delhi shocker: 5-year-old tied on rooftop for not doing homework

Jun 09, 2022

In a shocking incident reported in Delhi, a five-year-old was left on the terrace in the scorching heat with her hands and legs tied for not doing homework. A case was registered under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (punishment for cruelty to child) at the Khajuri Khas Police station after the video went viral on social media.

Context Why does this story matter?

There are several laws in the Constitution of India to safeguard children from physical and mental torture by teachers, mentors, and guardians.

The fundamental right provided by Article 21 of the Constitution protects the Right to Life and Dignity of any individual, including the Right to Education for children up to 14 years of age.

Corporal punishment hampers a child's morale and dignity.

Khajuri Khas Child was a student of Class 1

The police said that initially the video was shot in the Karawal Nagar area. However, on inquiry, it was found that no such incident was reported from there. On further inquiry, the address and family were traced to the Khajuri Khas area in northeast Delhi. The child was a student of Class I and lived with her parents in Tikhmirpur.

Action Mother punished child for five-seven minutes

The Delhi Police posted on Twitter, "After a video of a girl child tied up on the roof of a house surfaced on social media, all possible efforts were made...to ascertain her identity and circumstances. The family of the child has been identified." Meanwhile, the child's mother said that she had only punished the girl for five-seven minutes for not completing her homework.

IPC Section 88 Penalty for anyone who gives physical punishment to child

Any person who gives any sort of physical punishment to a child under the age of 15 is imposed with Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 88 (act not intended to cause death, done by consent in good faith for person's benefit) and Section 89 (act done in good faith for benefit of a child or insane person, by or by consent of guardian).

Tender age What does Article 39 (e) of the Constitution state?

Article 39 (e) of the Constitution directs to ensure "...the tender age of children are not abused." Several Indian Penal Code sections advocate the protection of a child against corporal punishment. These include 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation).