Severe weather alerts at 1am wake up Delhi-NCR residents

Online response

Alerts drew mixed reactions on social media

The loud notification sounds of the alerts drew mixed reactions on social media. Many residents complained that the alerts were disturbing their sleep and triggering anxiety. One user on X wrote, "While safety matters, blasting a loud alarm in the middle of the night can seriously disturb people who are sleeping and may trigger anxiety or knee-jerk reactions in some." Another user on Reddit said they got a "heart attack" from an early morning alert.