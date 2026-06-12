Severe weather alerts at 1am wake up Delhi-NCR residents
What's the story
Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) were jolted awake by emergency weather alerts on their phones from Thursday evening till early Friday. The alerts, which warned of severe thunderstorms, lightning, heavy rain, and strong winds, were part of a government initiative to enhance emergency communication during extreme weather conditions. The warnings were sent through a cell broadcast system and buzzed thrice: at 8:50pm, 10:00pm, and 1:15am.
Alert details
Alert warned of thunderstorms with wind speeds between 70-90km/h
One of the "Extremely Severe Alerts" warned of thunderstorms with wind speeds between 70-90km/h, gusting to over 100km/h. It also predicted a moderate to intense spell of rain and hail in parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, Aligarh, Baghpat, and Ghaziabad. The alert was part of efforts by the Centre to improve emergency communication during disasters and severe weather events.
Online response
Alerts drew mixed reactions on social media
The loud notification sounds of the alerts drew mixed reactions on social media. Many residents complained that the alerts were disturbing their sleep and triggering anxiety. One user on X wrote, "While safety matters, blasting a loud alarm in the middle of the night can seriously disturb people who are sleeping and may trigger anxiety or knee-jerk reactions in some." Another user on Reddit said they got a "heart attack" from an early morning alert.
Weather forecast
IMD issues red alert for Delhi
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi in the early hours of Friday. However, an orange alert is still in place overall, advising residents to remain cautious due to severe weather conditions. The IMD forecasted thunderstorms, lightning, and strong surface winds of 70-80km/h gusting up to 90km/h. Dust-raising winds were also likely in several parts of the city.