Jury's dilemma

What the jury told the filmmaker

The filmmaker revealed that many jury members confessed to him that they were torn between awarding him for either Traffic Signal or Corporate. He said, "When I went to receive the National Award, a lot of jury members called me and confessed, 'It took us two to three days to decide whether we should award you for Traffic Signal or Corporate because both films were absolutely brilliant.'" "Ultimately, the majority wins."