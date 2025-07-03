You won't believe these 'Golden Girls' set secrets

The Golden Girls is one of those beloved television shows that captured our hearts decades ago. Famous for its humor and heartwarming moments, the series is more than what meets the eye. Behind the scenes are some fascinating facts that make the show even more charming. From casting choices to set designs, here's how this iconic show was brought to life.

Casting insights Casting choices were unique The casting process of The Golden Girls was anything but conventional. Initially, Rue McClanahan was eyed for Rose's role, while Betty White was considered for Blanche. However, producers later decided to swap their roles after realizing their previous typecasting in similar characters on other shows. This decision turned out to be successful, as both actors gave memorable performances that became inseparable from the show's success.

Set design The set had hidden secrets The set of The Golden Girls had some quirky elements. For example, the kitchen had a swinging door that led nowhere since it was a part of a bigger studio set shared with other productions. Notably, many props were from other shows or rented from prop houses, displaying resourcefulness in creating the illusion of an authentic home on screen.

Costume details Bea Arthur's shoe preference Bea Arthur also had a particular aversion when it came to footwear on the set—she hated wearing shoes altogether. To keep her comfortable while filming without affecting continuity or style onscreen appearances, she would often wear slippers instead of proper footwear while shooting scenes where her feet weren't visible.

Music insight The theme song was almost different Did you know the original theme song for The Golden Girls was not Thank You For Being a Friend. Yes, producers thought of another track but eventually went with Andrew Gold's song because of its catchy melody and fitting lyrics. They perfectly encapsulated the friendship theme central throughout the series's storyline.