5 secrets behind the making of 'House of Cards'

House of Cards is a political drama series that took the world by storm with its gripping narrative and complicated characters. While we were busy getting lost in the drama of it all, there were a lot of interesting behind-the-scenes details that made the show what it is. From casting to production, these lesser-known facts show what made House of Cards a class apart on TV.

Accent change Kevin Spacey's accent transformation Frank Underwood was brought to life by Kevin Spacey, who adopted a Southern accent for the role. This was inspired by former U.S. Senator Fritz Hollings from South Carolina. Spacey spent time perfecting this accent, adding a layer of authenticity to his character's background and political persona.

Filming style Innovative filming techniques House of Cards set a precedent by being one of the first major TV productions to utilize RED cameras for filming in a completely digital format. This innovative choice not only offered unparalleled flexibility during the editing phase but also significantly enhanced the series's visual aesthetics. The use of these cameras played a crucial role in defining the show's unique and dramatic visual style, setting it apart from traditional television dramas.

Direct address Breaking the fourth wall One of the most unique aspects of House of Cards was Frank Underwood's direct address to the audience. This storytelling device broke all the traditional storytelling boundaries. It created an unusual bond between Underwood and the audience. By looking straight into the camera, Underwood made the audience feel they were involved in his complex political strategies and plans, thereby enhancing their involvement in the story.

Political insight Real political consultants are involved To lend a layer of realism to House of Cards, real-life political consultants were roped in during its production phase. The consultants gave their deep understanding of political strategies and the intricate operations within Washington, D.C. Their contribution was pivotal in making the show's writers develop scenarios that felt genuine and resonated well with viewers interested in the political landscape.