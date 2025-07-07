5 Emma Thompson roles that stole our hearts (and awards)

Emma Thompson, the celebrated British actor, has given us many unforgettable performances in her illustrious career. Renowned for her versatility and depth, she has played a variety of characters across genres. Her work has been lauded by critics and has won her a number of prestigious awards. Here are five of her most iconic performances that have stayed with us and the critics.

Period drama 'Sense and Sensibility' as Elinor Dashwood In Sense and Sensibility, Thompson played Elinor Dashwood, proving her mettle at portraying difficult emotions with finesse. Her role in this adaptation of Jane Austen's novel was highly acclaimed due to its genuineness and elegance. The movie was a box-office hit and critically exalted, bringing Thompson an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Historical drama 'The Remains of the Day' as Miss Kenton Thompson shared screen space with Anthony Hopkins in The Remains of the Day, where she played Miss Kenton, a housekeeper with unexpressed emotions for the butler. Her layered performance articulated the character's turmoil brilliantly. The movie went on to bag several Oscar nominations, including one for Best Actress for Thompson's riveting performance.

Literary adaptation 'Howard's End' as Margaret Schlegel In Howard's End, Thompson starred as Margaret Schlegel in a stunning performance that won her an Academy Award for Best Actress. Based on E.M. Forster's novel, the movie delves into the themes of class division in early 20th-century England. Thompson's performance was praised for its depth and emotional intensity.

Romantic comedy 'Love Actually' as Karen Thompson added warmth and realism to the character Karen in the ensemble romantic comedy Love Actually. Her portrayal of a woman dealing with marital issues struck a chord with audiences across the globe. Though she is part of an ensemble cast, her performance stood out for its emotional honesty and relatability.