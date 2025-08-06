5 Kristen Bell roles we'll never forget

Kristen Bell has taken the entertainment industry by storm with her versatile acting chops. One of the best in the business when it comes to bringing characters to life, she has played a myriad of roles that have touched hearts all over the world. From TV shows to cartoons, Bell's performances have been both unforgettable and impactful. Here are five iconic roles.

Teen detective 'Veronica Mars' - A teen detective In the hit television series Veronica Mars, Bell played the titular high school student who moonlights as a private investigator. The show became a cult classic for its unique mix of mystery and drama. Bell's take on Veronica was widely praised for its depth and complexity, making it one of her most recognizable roles.

Animated princess 'Frozen' - Voice of Anna Bell lent her voice to Anna in Disney's animated film Frozen. Her pitch-perfect performance brought warmth and humor to the character and contributed immensely to the movie's success. The film became a cultural phenomenon, grossing more than millions worldwide and cementing Bell's place as an influential voice actor.

Afterlife Comedy 'The Good Place' - Eleanor Shellstrop In The Good Place, Bell played the role of Eleanor Shellstrop, a woman who is navigating an afterlife full of moral dilemmas. The show was acclaimed for its innovative storytelling and philosophical themes. Bell's performance was the heart of it all, showing her impeccable comedic timing as well as the ability to handle complex story arcs.

Romantic comedy 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' - Romantic comedy role Bell portrayed the character of Sarah Marshall in the romantic comedy film Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Her character is an actor whose breakup triggers a series of comedic events. The film was widely appreciated for its humor and relatable storyline, with Bell's standout performance adding depth to the comedy genre.